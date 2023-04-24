Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Vidamlianski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
1 room apartment in Vidamlia, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vidamlia, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,646
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Vidomlya, st. School, 1975, 2/2 panel, 34.6 / 33.3 / 17.2 / 6.6, …
House in Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
115 m²
€ 46,398
House in Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
184 m²
€ 85,700
LOT 3903. On sale is an excellent residential building 13 km from the Kamenets Ring. The hou…
House in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 88,247
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!Cozy one-…
House in Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
184 m²
€ 86,428
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Vidomlyansky s/s 202989Zhila hous…
House in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
141 m²
€ 80,969
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Vidomlyansky s/s 181623Zhila hous…
House in Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
House
Turna Vialikaja, Belarus
133 m²
€ 88,247
Sale of a residential building in the Kamenetsky district, Vidomlyansky s/s 161488Zhila hous…

Properties features in Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir