  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Valozynski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

12 properties total found
House in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 17,934
I will sell a house with all the amenities in the suburbs! Address: d. Cabinino ⁇ 知 About…
House in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
83 m²
€ 17,934
A unique place with untouched nature in the small village of Dorogun ( only 10 houses ). Sur…
House in Sakauscyna, Belarus
House
Sakauscyna, Belarus
44 m²
€ 19,375
House in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 23,881
For sale a residential building with an attic with a total area of 120 sq.m - 1st floor - 71…
2 room apartment in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,419
For sale 2 bedroom apartment ( area on SNB 50.2 sq.m ) in a 2-storey brick house. The house …
House in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 16,131
House in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 11,355
House for sale 75 km. from Minsk in the Rakovsky direction. The village is in a picturesque …
House in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
142 m²
€ 37,309
Petrashuntsy, house 1. & nbsp; One of the first at the beginning of the village, after the e…
House in Sakauscyna, Belarus
House
Sakauscyna, Belarus
149 m²
€ 48,213
House in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
88 m²
€ 15,320
Green house for permanent residence and relaxation with a beautiful nature I will sell a spa…
House in Babrovichy, Belarus
House
Babrovichy, Belarus
39 m²
€ 9,823
House for sale in Minsk region, d. Bobrovichi, Volozhinsky district1 level, walls - tree, ro…
House in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 6,579
For sale & nbsp; good & nbsp; house & nbsp; from a strong beam & nbsp; in a picturesque & nb…

Properties features in Valozynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
