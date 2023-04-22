Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Uzda District
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 76,601
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,416
One-level summer house on a plot of 15 acres! Address: d. Churilovo, st. Central 武One-level…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 35,957
Minsk region. Uzdensky s / s. d. Churilovo st. Collective farm d. 8 A solid, strong house fo…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,858
A house for reconstruction in the village is offered. Zabolotya, near the city of Uzda. …
House
Siamionavicy, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,265
A solid house for sale in Belarusian traditions, on the banks of the Ussa River! Minsk regio…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 14,418
For sale a residential log house in the village. Berwischi of the Uzden district 58 km from …
House
Zienkavicy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 7,200
A residential building for sale in a modern, landscaped agricultural town of Zenkovichi, wit…
House
Zienkavicy, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 31,451
The house has made fresh repairs, completely ready for life, with the possibility of obtaini…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 24,783
For sale & nbsp; a house with a plot of 15.18 acres in a calm secluded & nbsp; & nbsp; place…
House
Licviany, Belarus
97 m²
€ 19,736
House for sale & nbsp; located & nbsp; in & nbsp; ag. Litvyany, this is a 30-minute drive fr…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
87 m²
€ 31,541
A ready-made house with a bath on a plot near the river in the village of Bukovichi near Uzd…
