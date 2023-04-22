Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Uzdzienski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

12 properties total found
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 76,601
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,416
One-level summer house on a plot of 15 acres! Address: d. Churilovo, st. Central 武One-level…
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 35,957
Minsk region. Uzdensky s / s. d. Churilovo st. Collective farm d. 8 A solid, strong house fo…
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,858
A house for reconstruction in the village is offered. Zabolotya, near the city of Uzda. …
House in Siamionavicy, Belarus
House
Siamionavicy, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,265
A solid house for sale in Belarusian traditions, on the banks of the Ussa River! Minsk regio…
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 14,418
For sale a residential log house in the village. Berwischi of the Uzden district 58 km from …
House in Zienkavicy, Belarus
House
Zienkavicy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 7,200
A residential building for sale in a modern, landscaped agricultural town of Zenkovichi, wit…
House in Zienkavicy, Belarus
House
Zienkavicy, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 31,451
The house has made fresh repairs, completely ready for life, with the possibility of obtaini…
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 24,783
For sale & nbsp; a house with a plot of 15.18 acres in a calm secluded & nbsp; & nbsp; place…
House in Licviany, Belarus
House
Licviany, Belarus
97 m²
€ 19,736
House for sale & nbsp; located & nbsp; in & nbsp; ag. Litvyany, this is a 30-minute drive fr…
House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
87 m²
€ 31,541
A ready-made house with a bath on a plot near the river in the village of Bukovichi near Uzd…

Properties features in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

