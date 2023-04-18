Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Turynski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Sitniki, Belarus
House
Sitniki, Belarus
134 m²
€ 60,895
Ready house with a plot in a picturesque place Address: ah. Sitniki, st. Solar.   武 Ex…
Housein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 25,035
Brick house on a well-groomed plot in the village. Ananichi Address: d. Ananichi 武 two-stor…
Housein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
102 m²
€ 40,876
Plot - 13.72 acres, residential building & ndash; 126 m2, basement & ndash; 43 m2, extension…
Housein Sitniki, Belarus
House
Sitniki, Belarus
250 m²
€ 59,174
Offered for sale a well-built unfinished structure (box of the house) from Keramzitobeton bl…

