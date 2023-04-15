Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Telminski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus

52 properties total found
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 26,928
Unfinished residential building for sale in ST « Coastal-1 ».  Brest district.   T…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 28,820
House for sale in ST « Bulkovo ». Brest district.   House of the attic type, for decora…
Cottagein Telmy 1, Belarus
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 162,111
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 76,552
Lot 7018. We have an unusual lot that may interest someone who is burdened by the revival of…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 9,907
Lot 6999. In the Telminsky Village Council, a residential building built in 1960 in a small …
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 47,733
Dachute house of residential type in Brest district. 2002 year. Reconstruction of 2020 1st f…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
320 m²
€ 90,062
Box of a residential building in Brest district. 2020 p. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 350.0…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 67,546
Box of a residential building in Brest district. 2020 p. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 154.9…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 89,161
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
169 m²
€ 68,897
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
11 m²
€ 17,112
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 30,621
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 67,546
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 60,341
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 52,236
Cottagein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 89,161
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 28,820
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 31,522
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 31,522
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Country …
Housein Telmy 2, Belarus
House
Telmy 2, Belarus
93 m²
€ 65,745
Housein Telmy 1, Belarus
House
Telmy 1, Belarus
125 m²
€ 45,031
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
106 m²
€ 47,282
Lot 6424. On sale is an incomplete canned building of a residential building with a terrace …
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
331 m²
€ 91,863
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale a spacious two-story h…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 12,609
Garden house in Brest district. 2001 p. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 83.6 sq.m, total. - 83…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
132 m²
€ 27,919
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 23,416
Garden house in Brest p - no. 1989 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 71.4 square meters 2 rooms. Wa…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
216 m²
€ 49,534
Lot 2738. Residential building in the suburbs of Brest eastward. Walls - brick, roof - slate…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 51,065
We work from the owner! If you buy this property, you do not pay the agency a commission! An…
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 15,671
Part 6263. For your attention it is a 12 acre parcel with a house in an active construction …
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 17,562
Garden house in Brest district. 1990 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 27.2 sq.m. 1 room. Walls: ma…

