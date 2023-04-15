Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

3 properties total found
Cottagein Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zajamnauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 44,130
A large plot for sale in a garden partnership with two houses. One house with decoration. Ma…
Cottagein Stowbtsy, Belarus
Cottage
Stowbtsy, Belarus
173 m²
€ 53,857
Cottagein Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Mikalajeuscynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
185 m²
€ 53,136
Residential building for clean decoration of 4 separate living rooms and 2 bathrooms. Box: 1…

Properties features in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
