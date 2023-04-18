Show property on map Show properties list
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 9,977
For sale is in a picturesque place! Address: ST Bytovik 2002 ⁇ 知 About your future site:&…
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 19,223
武 惧 An excellent cottage option in a beautiful place among the picturesque nature.  A…
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 6,316
武 Two-story summer house on a plot of 6.5 acres is located in the gardening partnership “ P…
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 7,781
For sale a garden house of 15 km. from Soligorsk. Address: ST « Industrialist ». 武Uutny cot…
Housein Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 5,950
Sale of a two-level garden house! Address: ST Raduga-90  ➜ ➜ Great place for your cotta…

