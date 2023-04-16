Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Chervyen District
Smilavicki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 properties total found
House
Zapollie, Belarus
1 bath
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 27,021
House for sale in a.g. Zapole, Chervensky district, Minsk region from MKAD 21 km or 15 min b…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 17,113
The cottage Minsk region, Chervensky district, ST "Veresok", 22 km from MKAD ( Mogilev direc…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 12,159
Land for sale with a house in ST "VERESOC" 10 SOTOK. The house is block, she will sheath the…
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 40,531
2 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
53 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 34,677
Smilovichi – the most developed satellite city of Minsk with a good environmental situation,…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 15,222
Duplex summer house 25 minutes from Minsk! Address: ST "Elyochka" ➜Comfortable cottage 28 km…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
105 m²
€ 23,418
We bring to your attention a summer cottage in the Minsk suburb closest to the city! The hou…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 17,023
For sale is a summer house with a new house near Minsk! SC « VERESOK », Smilovichsky s / s, …
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 58,545
If you are tired of the bustle of the city and want to live outside the city, while not far …
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 m²
€ 10,628
The cottage, Mogilev direction, s \ t Yolochka, from the house to MKAD 26 km. Plot 4.5 acres…
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 148,615
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
House
Zuraukavicy, Belarus
47 m²
€ 18,825
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 67,552
For sale excellent cottage in gp. Smilovichi 25 km. from Minsk. Plot of 15 acres, fenced, ro…
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
62 m²
€ 31,434
House for sale in gp. Smilovichi, 23 km from MKAD. Mogilev direction. Good, developed infras…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 39,180
House for sale ( incomplete canned building ), 32 km from MKAD, Mogilev direction, Minsk reg…
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 24,319
Plot with wooden house for sale in Smilovichi! Mogilev address, 25 km from Minsk. 21-acre p…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,286
An excellent flat area of 10.5 acres 20 km from Minsk
House
Zapollie, Belarus
195 m²
€ 94,573
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 36,027
House and nbsp; located one kilometer from the village of Kuliki, 20 km from Minsk, flat wel…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 16,122
Wooden strong house built in 2001, 15 minutes drive from the city to relax. The house is for…
House
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 14,411
For sale in a picturesque place 22 km from the city. Minsk. With t Veresok. Good car message…
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 31,074
For sale excellent house in the city center. Nearby shop, school, kindergarten, stop
House
Karzuny, Belarus
509 m²
Price on request
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for the perm…
House
Karzuny, Belarus
509 m²
€ 153,119
A two-story building with an area of 509 m2 is sold. The room can be used both for the perm…
Cottage
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
218 m²
€ 77,460
A new modern and elegant energy-efficient country house is sold near Minsk in the village.Vi…
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 53,141
Exclusive and only offer of a 3-room apartment in gp. Smilovichi! New building ( 2018 …
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
21 m²
€ 7,656
1/3 of the share in a residential building with a separate entrance is for sale. House from …
