Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Slonim District
  5. Slonim
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Slonim, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 60,996
We offer to buy a warm house of 140 sq.m. for year-round living with a friendly family that …
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
114 m²
€ 61,087
Comfortable with excellent layout two-story building built in 1998. A good location at a dea…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
111 m²
€ 36,014
Residential building for sale on the street. Podlesnaya. 1974 built. Convenient and practica…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
120 m²
€ 50,146
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
104 m²
€ 57,440
For sale residential building on the 2015 Bagration Lane. Convenient and practical layout of…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
121 m²
€ 42,852
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
186 m²
€ 18,235
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
135 m²
€ 57,440
For sale in a picturesque area, a comfortable two-story house on the street. Youth. The hous…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
47 m²
€ 14,132
For sale half of the house with three rooms on the street. Oginsky, near the river, near the…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
100 m²
€ 30,087
For sale comfortable brick house built in 1973 on the street. Michurina. Ceiling height abou…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
86 m²
€ 45,496
Ladies and gentlemen! We offer you a cottage-type house in the center of Slonima, on Gastell…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
136 m²
€ 63,822
For sale multi-level, brick house on Volnoye Lane, with a total area of 136.0 sq.m.. The hou…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
95 m²
€ 12,764
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
246 m²
€ 68,381
For sale a large 3-level house in the city center 246.4 sq m. 2000g built. The house has eve…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
77 m²
€ 20,970
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
56 m²
€ 23,705
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
334 m²
€ 41,028
For sale 2-storey house with a total area of 334.2 sq.m. and a residential 153.1sq.m on Nova…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
107 m²
€ 32,732
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
82 m²
€ 14,588
House for sale on the street Volgogradskaya in. We will break it. The house is wooden, in go…
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
66 m²
€ 22,794
For sale a large wooden house in Volnoe-Gasse. All the comfort. Gas heating, bathroom and to…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir