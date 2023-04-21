Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Slonim, Belarus

2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 37 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,764
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 14,588
For sale 2-room apartment in the city center on the street. Brest 93 on the 1st floor / 5 of…
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 17,323
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment in the city center on the 2nd floor, 9-storey building.…
1 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 24 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 9,117
In a developed area of the city, a 1/2 stake in a 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor is for s…
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 14,132
For sale 2-room apartment with good layout on the street. Pushkin 77a on the 5th floor / 5th…
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 17,779
For sale 2-room apartment on the street. Krasnoarmeyskaya 85, on the 2nd floor / 4 of the bu…
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 15,408
On Brestskaya Street, 2k apartment is for sale, on the 2nd floor, with a balcony. Everywhere…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 32,914
An exclusive landscaped 3-room apartment near the city center is for sale in an old brick ho…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 16,594
For sale 3-room apartment in the city center, on the 3rd floor of a brick 5-storey building,…
1 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 6,747
In the very center of the city, not far from the river and the RDK is selling a 1-room apart…
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 22,794
For sale 2-room apartment on Francis Skorina Street. The apartment is not corner, spacious, …
4 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 26,441
For sale spacious 4-room apartment on the street. Brest on the 4th floor, 5th floor house. C…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,261
For sale a spacious 3-room apartment in one of the most popular areas for housing ( Brest ).…
1 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 24 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 6,291
In the city center, a 1-room apartment in a 1-storey building with its own plot is for sale.…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 23,158
Urgent sale 3-room apartment on the street. Kossovsky tract, located on the 1st floor of a 5…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,144
In the green and quiet area of the city on Krasnoarmeyskaya Street, a 3-room apartment on th…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 17,779
For sale 3-room apartment with good layout in the area of ul. Brest 71/1 on the 1st floor of…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 74 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 20,970
For sale 3-room apartment on the street. Brest 97, on the 4th floor / 5th floor house. The a…
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 20,058
4 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 77 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 21,699
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,411
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 15,317
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,176
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 13,676
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 17,050
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 20,970
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 15,955
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 13,038
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 4th floor in a convenient area of the city on the street…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 20,058
For sale a good 3-room apartment in the area of st. Brest 71/3 on the 3rd floor of a 5-store…
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,426
Czech design 3-room apartment for sale on the street. Ershova 10. The apartment is located o…
