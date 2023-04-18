Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Cottagein Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 77,714
The cottage is located in the village. Murazh, Braslav district on the territory of the Bras…
Housein Slabodka, Belarus
House
Slabodka, Belarus
167 m²
€ 45,677
House for sale 10 km from Braslav to ag. « » in a very picturesque place. 100 meters from th…
Housein Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 32,038
Housein Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
412 m²
€ 29,200
I sell the hotel ( without finishing ) on Braslav Lakes. Belarus. 250 meters to the beach. T…

Properties features in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

