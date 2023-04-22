Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 51,818
Stylish and modern 1-storey house for sale 46 km from Minsk on the Slutskaya highway ( 35 mi…
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 33,344
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ) in d. Smolinets of the Uzden district…
House in Losa, Belarus
House
Losa, Belarus
70 m²
€ 24,332
A solid house from log house to ag is for sale. Losh. Uzden district. Slutsk direction. 45 k…
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 19,826
For sale a house with a land plot in the village of Starye Morgi, Uzden district. 58 km from…
House in Losa, Belarus
House
Losa, Belarus
222 m²
€ 189,249
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 22,530
House for sale with its own pond in p. Verkh-Neman, Minsk region, Uzden district, Slobodskoy…
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 33,344
For sale a good house with a fresh repair, with a plot of 25 acres & nbsp; in an environment…
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
81 m²
€ 11,265
A solid residential building in ag. Sloboda. & Nbsp; Minsk region, Uzden district, 60 km fro…
House in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 17,573
Residential building for sale in the town. Town. Minsk region, Uzden district - n, 67 km fro…
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
61 m²
€ 6,308
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
89 m²
€ 6,759
House for sale in the picturesque and ecological district of the Minsk region, 62 km from MK…

Properties features in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

