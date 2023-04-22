Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Siarazski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Biazvierchavicy, Belarus
House
Biazvierchavicy, Belarus
57 m²
€ 4,416
A spacious house for sale in the suburbs of Slutsk!  Address: d. Bezverkhovichi, st. So…
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
76 m²
€ 23,431
For sale a residential building with a large land plot and all communications in ag. Archers…
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
66 m²
€ 13,428
Cozy log house on a plot of 25 acres Address: ah. Luchniki, st. New Luchniki ➜ View you…
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
55 m²
€ 20,727
Residential building for sale in ag. Archers of the Slutsk district. School, kindergarten, s…
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
37 m²
€ 13,428
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
37 m²
€ 13,428
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
76 m²
€ 24,783
Sale of the house in the village of Luchniki, on Central Street, 1 km from Slutsk. The entir…
House in Lucniki, Belarus
House
Lucniki, Belarus
52 m²
€ 24,332
Sale of the house + business in the ag of Luchniki. 500 meters from Slutsk. Gas central, its…

Properties features in Siarazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir