  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Sarsunski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus

11 properties total found
Housein Novy Dvor, Belarus
House
Novy Dvor, Belarus
111 m²
€ 61,814
House for sale in d. New Yard! Address: d. New Yard, per. Oktyabrsky 武 Excellent two-story…
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
73 m²
€ 22,759
House for sale in a chic place in Kosachi 30 km from MKAD. Plot of 0.25 hectares, located 50…
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
92 m²
€ 20,847
House for sale with a bathhouse on a spacious plot! Address: d. Kurgany, st. Circular ⁇ 知…
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 108,334
Spacious house near the forest and river in the village of Zbarovichi! Address: d. Zbarovich…
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 9,923
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 16,842
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
151 m²
€ 80,659
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 10,014
For sale in private ownership, purchased at auction There is an unfinished house from the lo…
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 22,668
& nbsp; Quiet, secluded and small village in a picturesque place 25 km from MKAD. Convenient…
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 22,668
Housein Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 16,842

Properties features in Sarsunski sielski Saviet, Belarus

