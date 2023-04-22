Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Stowbtsy District
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 12,427
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 14,870
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 11,715
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 5,858
For sale is in a picturesque place! Address: ST Iskra 武Dacha allows you to come and relax a…
House
Zareccia, Belarus
55 m²
€ 17,934
For sale a great house near the lake! Address: d. Zarechye, st. Central. 武Prologist h…
House
Zasullie, Belarus
51 m²
€ 14,419
House for sale in the Brest direction, in the Stolbtsov district in the agricultural town of…
House
Zasullie, Belarus
154 m²
€ 15,410
A cozy brick capital house with an attic, garage and a spacious covered terrace directly nea…
House
Tonava, Belarus
41 m²
€ 10,814
House for sale in d. Tonovo 65 km from MKAD Brest direction. The paved road to the house its…
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 4,055
Favorable offer! For sale cottage in ST '' Mathematician ", Stolbtsov district, 53 km …
House
Novyja Rubiazevicy, Belarus
167 m²
€ 37,850
For sale a new house for decoration in the village. New Rubezhevichi. A very developed settl…
House
Zasullie, Belarus
37 m²
€ 11,715
House
Zasullie, Belarus
55 m²
€ 5,317
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
Price on request
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 17,573
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 16,672
For sale in a garden and lacquer bandage; Kolos KGB RB & Raquo; not far from p. Kolosovo, St…
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 13,428
Cozy three level house and nbsp; for sale in the Prygazhosts garden association 49 km from M…
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 6,308
A summer cottage in a garden partnership & quot; Builder - 35 & quot; with a wooden house ha…
House
Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 7,660
For sale a house ready to live in a large residential town in Khotova. There is a store in t…
Properties features in Rubiazevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map