Residential properties for sale in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 22,581
3 room apartment in Rasna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rasna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 18,211
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 66 m²
€ 2,732
2 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 14,568
3 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 20,032
2 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 14,113
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
€ 2,276
3 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 23,446
2 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 16,390
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 48 m²
€ 14,568
House in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
€ 32,324
House in Rasna, Belarus
House
Rasna, Belarus
Area 43 m²
€ 45,527
3 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 14,113
House in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
House
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Area 73 m²
€ 14,113
2 room apartment in Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 12,747

Properties features in Rasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

