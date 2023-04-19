Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Putryskauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 22,884
For sale is in a picturesque place in ST « Priovy-1 » ( pos. Shoregova ). What could be bett…
Housein Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,884
For sale is in a picturesque place in ST « Priovy-1 » ( pos. Shoregova ). What could be bett…
Housein Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 18,307
House for sale in the Grodno region, Grodno region, & nbsp; The village is located in 2 km f…

