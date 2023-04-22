Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Putcynski sielski Saviet
Houses
Houses for sale in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
18 properties total found
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 105,078
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 31,820
Brick house for sale 20 km. from Minsk. House in a picturesque place of Dzerzhinsky district…
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 20,058
Log house in the picturesque village. Heirs Address: d. Heirs, st. Central ⁇ 知 Abou…
House
Putcyna, Belarus
88 m²
€ 22,794
3-room apartment in a locked brick house for three apartments ( for technical passport - one…
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 25,529
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 13,220
For sale is a plot of 10 acres in private ownership with a prefabricated house. The cottage …
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 42,396
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
Price on request
Great location: near Minsk, a large space, independence from neighbors and forest air! The h…
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 9,847
For sale plot in ST "Milashi" ( Dzerzhinsky district, Minsk region ). Quickly organize shows…
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 145,879
For sale excellent house in the village. Breathe. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 25 km …
House
Volma, Belarus
116 m²
€ 25,529
A large house for sale with a plot in the picturesque agricultural town of Volma, Putchinsky…
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 10,020
A warm house with furniture is for sale, suitable for permanent, year-round living of Volovn…
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,588
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 22,794
House for sale in d. Svidovshchina, Dzerzhinsky district. & Nbsp; It is located 38 km from M…
House
Volma, Belarus
35 m²
€ 18,235
Cottage
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 90,262
For sale is an excellent house in a chic place! The house is located on the extreme section …
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 45,496
A unique offer! Landing for sale with lake and forest view A unique place & nbsp; for doing …
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 68,381
Brick one-story house for sale, d. Heirs, Dzerzhinsky district, 30 m. From MKAD. The house h…
