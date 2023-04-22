Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Putcynski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 105,078
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 31,820
Brick house for sale 20 km. from Minsk. House in a picturesque place of Dzerzhinsky district…
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 20,058
Log house in the picturesque village. Heirs  Address: d. Heirs, st. Central ⁇ 知 Abou…
House in Putcyna, Belarus
House
Putcyna, Belarus
88 m²
€ 22,794
3-room apartment in a locked brick house for three apartments ( for technical passport - one…
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 25,529
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 13,220
For sale is a plot of 10 acres in private ownership with a prefabricated house. The cottage …
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
170 m²
€ 42,396
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
Price on request
Great location: near Minsk, a large space, independence from neighbors and forest air! The h…
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 9,847
For sale plot in ST "Milashi" ( Dzerzhinsky district, Minsk region ). Quickly organize shows…
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 145,879
For sale excellent house in the village. Breathe. Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, 25 km …
House in Volma, Belarus
House
Volma, Belarus
116 m²
€ 25,529
A large house for sale with a plot in the picturesque agricultural town of Volma, Putchinsky…
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 10,020
A warm house with furniture is for sale, suitable for permanent, year-round living of Volovn…
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 14,588
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 22,794
House for sale in d. Svidovshchina, Dzerzhinsky district. & Nbsp; It is located 38 km from M…
House in Volma, Belarus
House
Volma, Belarus
35 m²
€ 18,235
Cottage in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
109 m²
€ 90,262
For sale is an excellent house in a chic place! The house is located on the extreme section …
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 45,496
A unique offer! Landing for sale with lake and forest view A unique place & nbsp; for doing …
House in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 68,381
Brick one-story house for sale, d. Heirs, Dzerzhinsky district, 30 m. From MKAD. The house h…

