Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pukhavichy District
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus
Holacki sielski Saviet
3
Rudzienski sielski Saviet
3
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet
2
Navapolski sielski Saviet
1
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
1
Svislacki sielski Saviet
1
Turynski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 33,388
Sale of a canned residential building in 2022 in the cottage building of the State Educatio…
Cottage
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 24,430
Two-story house in the middle of a picturesque forest! Address: d. Khochin, st. Forest ⁇ …
Cottage
Matarova, Belarus
180 m²
€ 49,765
House for sale ( cottage ) in d. Motorovo, 17 km from MKAD, Golotsky s / s in the Mogilev-Pu…
Cottage
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 180,059
Cottage
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
181 m²
€ 78,719
For sale is a modern eco-friendly house of 180.5 m2 from a new profiled beam, well-stalled a…
Cottage
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 76,910
Cottage
Marjina, Belarus
153 m²
€ 36,184
Cottage
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 161,962
Cottage
Rudensk, Belarus
281 m²
€ 113,102
Cottage
Rudensk, Belarus
149 m²
€ 66,957
Cottage
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
169 m²
€ 31,669
Unfinished cottage for sale, 37 km from MKAD, Gomel direction, etc. Anetovo. The place is qu…
Cottage
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 30,040
Cottage
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 28,954
In a picturesque place - cottage building of the village of Anetovo, & nbsp; an incomplete c…
Cottage
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 167,382
For sale one-story cottage with the possibility of superstructure & nbsp; second & nbsp; flo…
Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map