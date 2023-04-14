Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

14 properties total found
Cottagein Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 33,388
Sale of a canned residential building in 2022 in the cottage building of the State Educatio…
Cottagein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 24,430
Two-story house in the middle of a picturesque forest! Address: d. Khochin, st. Forest ⁇ …
Cottagein Matarova, Belarus
Cottage
Matarova, Belarus
180 m²
€ 49,765
House for sale ( cottage ) in d. Motorovo, 17 km from MKAD, Golotsky s / s in the Mogilev-Pu…
Cottagein Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 180,059
Cottagein Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
181 m²
€ 78,719
For sale is a modern eco-friendly house of 180.5 m2 from a new profiled beam, well-stalled a…
Cottagein Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
165 m²
€ 76,910
Cottagein Marjina, Belarus
Cottage
Marjina, Belarus
153 m²
€ 36,184
Cottagein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 161,962
Cottagein Rudensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudensk, Belarus
281 m²
€ 113,102
Cottagein Rudensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudensk, Belarus
149 m²
€ 66,957
Cottagein Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
169 m²
€ 31,669
Unfinished cottage for sale, 37 km from MKAD, Gomel direction, etc. Anetovo. The place is qu…
Cottagein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 30,040
Cottagein Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 28,954
In a picturesque place - cottage building of the village of Anetovo, & nbsp; an incomplete c…
Cottagein Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 167,382
For sale one-story cottage with the possibility of superstructure & nbsp; second & nbsp; flo…

