  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Pukhavichy District
  Puchavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,214
Sale of a three-room apartment in the agricultural town of Pukhovichi! Address: ah. Pukhovic…
3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 25,399
Three bedroom apartment with repair in ag. Pukhovichi! Address: ah. Pukhovichi, st. Sovetska…
Housein Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 14,111
For sale 2-storey brick cottage in Art « Red October » c. 10 km. from. Borisova. The house h…
3 room apartmentin Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Pukhavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,304
For sale spacious 3-room apartment with a barn, a veranda, a cellar in. Pukhovichi, Minsk re…
Housein Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 40,967
Excellent country house for sale ( farm ) 100% readiness with a spacious land plot of 25 acr…
Housein Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 49,160

Properties features in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

