Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Barysaw District
Pryharadny sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 properties total found
House
Vuhly, Belarus
160 m²
€ 55,843
Brick house in a prestigious area of Borisova! Address: d. Ugly, st. Forest. ➜ Dobrotny hou…
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 25,220
House for sale on the banks of the river! Address: d. Studenka, st. Beregovaya 武 House is l…
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 7,656
For sale in the cottage cooperative « Red October », Borisov district. 90 km from MKAD…
1 room apartment
Vuhly, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
23 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 16,663
For sale 1-room cozy apartment in a warm brick house on the street. Landscaping! The apartme…
House
Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
58 m²
€ 4,413
House for reconstruction and residence in the village of Kishchina Sloboda, can be used as a…
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 80,973
House for housing or investment in the form of surrender as Agrousadba in a picturesqu…
House
Starabarysau, Belarus
110 m²
€ 31,524
Attention to the sale of a residential building. The house is located on the outskirts of th…
House
Bytca, Belarus
54 m²
€ 5,224
武 the village is located in a picturesque and ecological place surrounded by forest. Addre…
House
Bytca, Belarus
68 m²
€ 19,815
1 room apartment
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/3 Floor
Price on request
Cottage
Starabarysau, Belarus
380 m²
€ 225,175
For sale a two-story cottage completely ready for living with all amenities, with excellent …
House
Kiscyna Slabada, Belarus
50 m²
€ 11,709
House for sale 13 km from. Borisova in ag. Cycling Sloboda. The house is wooden, in good con…
House
Vuhly, Belarus
56 m²
€ 21,166
We bring to your attention a spacious, bright and warm house in the village. Angles. The hou…
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,503
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
76 m²
€ 22,427
House with a spacious plot in the village. Wandering Address: d. Wandering, per. Birch …
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 17,924
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 13,510
House
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 4,954
A plot with a cottage in a picturesque place for recreation and energy filling of nature in …
House
Vuhly, Belarus
93 m²
€ 49,538
Apartment
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 21,166
Sell half a house, Borisov, st. Molodezhnay1 level, walls - wood, roof - cipher, year of con…
