  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Pieliscanski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Housein Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 63,160
Lot 6342. Want a great house in the protected places of Belarus? This option is for you. It …
Housein Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 5,492
Part 6108. Do you need a home in the area and excellent infrastructure and transport connect…
Housein Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
156 m²
€ 90,621
Residential building in Kamenetsky district. 2004 year.p. 2 floors. Total.SNB - 191.4 square…
Housein Pielisca, Belarus
House
Pielisca, Belarus
171 m²
€ 47,599
I'll sell the house, ag. Pelishche, Kamenetsky district, Brest, for example, 342 km from MKA…

Properties features in Pieliscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury


