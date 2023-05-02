Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Piekalinski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

10 properties total found
House in Piekalin, Belarus
House
Piekalin, Belarus
68 m²
€ 20,513
Ready house on a large plot in the village. Pekalin! Address: d. Pekalin, st. Red ⁇ 知 Abo…
House in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 8,205
For sale is a summer cottage, 10 acres ( 26 * 40 meters ), 35km from MKAD, Moscow direction,…
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
65 m²
€ 57,436
For sale an excellent house in the village of Sloboda near g .Smolevichi, along the M-1 high…
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
84 m²
€ 27,259
For sale a strong residential building in the suburbs of Smolevichi, in the village. Chernik…
House in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 12,672
House in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
16 m²
€ 9,573
House in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 21,880
Looking for a good plot near Minsk?  Want a well-developed infrastructure, a pond and a…
Cottage in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 57,436
House in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 36,467
Cozy houses are located in picturesque places, amid silence and nature! ST & quot; Shemetovo…
House in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
400 m²
€ 95,726
Modern home gift at the Elite 2009 Absolute Garden Cooperative. Forest around. Young pines g…

Properties features in Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

