  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 9,899
Two-story cottage on a spacious plot in ST Yasen-2009! Address: ST "Yasen" ➜ Ready for livin…
House in Perezhir, Belarus
House
Perezhir, Belarus
56 m²
€ 10,807
country house in the picturesque village of Perezhir Address: d. Perezhir, st. North 武One-l…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
163 m²
€ 17,165
Brick house 32 km from Minsk Address: ST Dorozhnik ⁇ 知 About your future site: - Tired of…
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
67 m²
€ 23,613
House with a plot of 12 acres in ag. Lookingout ( Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, Perezhi…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 10,172
The cottage is for sale near the train station Rybtsy ( 3.5 km ).  House from the log h…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 32,331
ST "YAHONT" Country house 30 minutes from Minsk. Fully suitable for year-round living. Monol…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 36,237
country house in a picturesque place! Address: ST Builder-100 武 聪A wonderful bestowal cott…
House in Sedcha, Belarus
House
Sedcha, Belarus
111 m²
€ 43,502
Brick house in the village of Sedcha Address: d. Sedcha, st. Railway. 武 good brick house in…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 14,077
Two-storey house in ST Builder! Address: ST Builder ➜ Excellent two-level residential buildi…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 19,980
For sale two-story summer house in the village of Peschanoye. The house has double-glazed wi…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,358
A residential cottage is for sale near the train station Sedcha. From the train station and …
House in Raunapollie, Belarus
House
Raunapollie, Belarus
76 m²
€ 30,424
For sale is a residential building from blocks doused with brick in a beautiful picturesque …
House in Raunapollie, Belarus
House
Raunapollie, Belarus
76 m²
€ 29,062
Residential building of blocks doused with brick in a beautiful picturesque place, with gas …
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 7,266
A small residential cottage is for sale near the Rybtsy train station ( 3.5 km ). From the s…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 10,898
➜ Ready for living a two-level summer house on a spacious well-groomed plot in the picturesq…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 7,175
➜ が We offer you a two-story brick cottage 39 km from MKAD. Address: ST Zhavoronok - The ga…
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
68 m²
€ 40,414
Rural paradise. A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! Three-room house for sale…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 9,536
A wonderful cottage with a well-groomed land plot is for sale! ST « Stroymash » is located 4…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 10,626
 Excellent cottage for sale 40 km from MKAD ( Pukhovichi direction ). Garden Partnershi…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 11,806
For sale cottage in Rudensky, 35 km from MKAD, Pukhovik direction. The house of logs is 35 m…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 10,898
Country house "Veras-81" 45 km from Minsk, Pukhovik direction. Property is private. Water su…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 9,082
A chic place to relax with convenient transport links! A strong, well-groomed house is fully…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
72 m²
€ 15,439
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 18,164
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
19 m²
€ 6,130
Dacha 37 km from Minsk   Cottage in the gardening partnership « Progress », near the vi…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 18,164
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 12,715
A cozy country house for sale 100% of readiness in the village of Rybtsy ( C / T "Colos Gold…
House in Uzliany, Belarus
House
Uzliany, Belarus
43 m²
€ 16,347
Selling a cottage in d. Ushanka ( Pukhovichi direction 38 km from MKAD ) The total area of t…
House in Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
170 m²
€ 44,955
Selling a spacious house in the village. Looking Selling a spacious house of 190 square mete…
House in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 34,420
Cozy brick for sale & nbsp; Country house with large terrace & nbsp; 45 & nbsp; km from MKAD…

