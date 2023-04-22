Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District
  5. Palykavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 40,103
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
420 m²
€ 135,178
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
412 m²
€ 131,573
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
412 m²
€ 99,130
Cottage in Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
Cottage
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
208 m²
€ 83,810

Properties features in Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

