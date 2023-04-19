Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 12,301
LOT 6983. On sale is a residential building in the village of Maloritsky district. The main …
Housein Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Oltusski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 54,578
Housein Oltus, Belarus
House
Oltus, Belarus
€ 4,556
I'll sell the house, ag. Oltush, Maloritsky district, Brest, for example, 365 km from the Mo…

