Residential properties for sale in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
156 m²
€ 36,406
House for sale ( canned building ), 60 km from. Minsk, the picturesque village of Mikhailovo…
2 room apartmentin Marjina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Marjina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 21,758
Cozy one bedroom apartment in a picturesque place Address: p. Marinho, st. Michurina, d. ele…
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 21,849
A wonderful house for sale 60 km from Minsk ( 18 km from Maryina Hill ). Minsk region, Pukho…
Housein Hareliec, Belarus
House
Hareliec, Belarus
28 m²
€ 4,461
The village of Gorelets is located 86 km from Minsk. A calm good place. From the track and c…
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
110 m²
€ 36,324
House for sale ( incomplete canned building ) in the very center of Belarus - 65 km. from Mi…

