  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Naracanski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 16,019
Unfinished house for sale with a plot! Address: d. Lyakhovshchina, st. Central.   武 A…
Housein Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 6,865
For sale in a picturesque place with mushroom and berry places in ST "Printa-Druzhba", Minsk…
Housein Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 18,216
For sale a two-story residential building with a plot! Address: ST Print-Friendship ⁇ 知 A…
Housein Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 9,154
The house is located in the village. Ermolichi, NAROCHANIAN s / s!  For sale a reliable…
Housein Narac, Belarus
House
Narac, Belarus
47 m²
€ 5,492

Properties features in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

