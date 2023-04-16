Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Mogilev District, Belarus

Kadzinski sielski Saviet
1
Palykavicki sielski Saviet
1
2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Kadzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kadzina, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 56 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 23,868
3 room apartmentin Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nikalajeuka 2, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 40,982

Properties features in Mogilev District, Belarus

