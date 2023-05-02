Belarus
New buildings
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Michanavicki sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
2 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
64 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 47,407
For sale 2-room apartment ag. Mikhanovichi, st. Sovetskaya, 6/2. Apartment parameters: total…
2 room apartment
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 24,524
Accurate one-bedroom apartment for sale in a brick locked residential building ( the area is…
1 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 28,900
Cozy studio apartment in a.g. Mikhanovichi with a very good layout. Area 36.1 sq.m., residen…
House
Michanavičy, Belarus
66 m²
€ 32,729
House for sale in ag. Mikhanovichi 20 acres 17 km from MKAD, Minsk district, Minsk region, S…
3 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 48,228
I will sell 3 bedroom apartment near Minsk, a spacious, bright area along SNB 70.1, a kitche…
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 61,082
✅ Excellent 2-story house 18 km. from MKAD The house is located in ST Uzgorye, 2 km aw…
3 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 43,305
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in ag. Mikhanovichi! About your future apartment: 3 living roo…
3 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 41,026
For sale a bright, cozy two-room apartment! Modern, improved layout. Panel house. The …
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 145,868
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€ 68,376
A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! An environmentally friendly area for…
2 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 15,407
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a locked residential building with a separate entrance! 14km…
3 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
89 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 68,376
Spacious two-room apartment in the agricultural town of Mikhanovichi! The apartment consists…
2 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 32,820
4 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
71 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 43,751
House
Sierafimova, Belarus
231 m²
€ 35,100
For sale is a section with an incomplete capital structure in the village of Serafimovo, 10 …
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
254 m²
€ 141,310
Hurry to buy a very cozy apartment building with a bright aura near Minsk & nbsp; (& nbsp; 1…
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 159,544
For sale 2-level house ( incomplete building ) in d. Plebans, 15 minutes by car to Minsk ( 1…
