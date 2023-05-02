Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

17 properties total found
2 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 47,407
For sale 2-room apartment ag. Mikhanovichi, st. Sovetskaya, 6/2. Apartment parameters: total…
2 room apartment in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 24,524
Accurate one-bedroom apartment for sale in a brick locked residential building ( the area is…
1 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 28,900
Cozy studio apartment in a.g. Mikhanovichi with a very good layout. Area 36.1 sq.m., residen…
House in Michanavičy, Belarus
House
Michanavičy, Belarus
66 m²
€ 32,729
House for sale in ag. Mikhanovichi 20 acres 17 km from MKAD, Minsk district, Minsk region, S…
3 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 48,228
I will sell 3 bedroom apartment near Minsk, a spacious, bright area along SNB 70.1, a kitche…
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
183 m²
€ 61,082
✅ Excellent 2-story house 18 km. from MKAD  The house is located in ST Uzgorye, 2 km aw…
3 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 43,305
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in ag. Mikhanovichi! About your future apartment: 3 living roo…
3 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 41,026
For sale a bright, cozy two-room apartment!  Modern, improved layout. Panel house. The …
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 145,868
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
128 m²
€ 68,376
A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! An environmentally friendly area for…
2 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 15,407
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a locked residential building with a separate entrance! 14km…
3 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 89 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 68,376
Spacious two-room apartment in the agricultural town of Mikhanovichi! The apartment consists…
2 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 32,820
4 room apartment in Michanavičy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Michanavičy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 71 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 43,751
House in Sierafimova, Belarus
House
Sierafimova, Belarus
231 m²
€ 35,100
For sale is a section with an incomplete capital structure in the village of Serafimovo, 10 …
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
254 m²
€ 141,310
Hurry to buy a very cozy apartment building with a bright aura near Minsk & nbsp; (& nbsp; 1…
House in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
250 m²
€ 159,544
For sale 2-level house ( incomplete building ) in d. Plebans, 15 minutes by car to Minsk ( 1…

Properties features in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

