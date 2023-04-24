Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Maladzyechna District
  Miasocki sielski Saviet
  Houses

Houses for sale in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

15 properties total found
Cottage in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
135 m²
€ 153,201
Cottage in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
266 m²
€ 90,028
Cottage in Vyviery, Belarus
Cottage
Vyviery, Belarus
286 m²
€ 58,126
Three-story cottage for sale! Address: Vyvery, st. World ⁇ 知 About your future home: - On…
Cottage in Vyviery, Belarus
Cottage
Vyviery, Belarus
304 m²
€ 90,119
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 11,625
Duplex cozy house in ST Berozka-Agro! Address: ST Berozka-Agro ⁇ 知 About your future site…
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 4,416
House for sale with a plot in a gardening partnership Address: ST Builder ⁇ 知In which hou…
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 17,934
Spacious house for relaxation and accommodation 7 km from Molodechno Address: d. Krinitsa, s…
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
38 m²
€ 13,428
Sale of a house with a large plot! Address: d. Selivonovka, st. Youth ➜Do you want to buy an…
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 96,877
Stylish, modern house at the edge of the forest. Completely ready to live. Address: d. The G…
Cottage in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 117,154
      For sale agricultural estate Zagorskoe 47 km. from MKAD.  ✔ ✔ Exce…
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
24 m²
€ 6,308
The cottage Minsk region, Molodechno district, Myasotsky s / s, ST Chabor, 54 km from MKAD, …
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 5,858
For sale cottage in ST & quot; Medik Plus & quot ;, Molodechno direction, near Krasnaya, 55 …
House in Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 6,398
Cottage in Vyviery, Belarus
Cottage
Vyviery, Belarus
304 m²
€ 121,660
A chic house of 300 sq.m. is for sale, in the Molodechno district, ready entirely for living…
House in Miasata, Belarus
House
Miasata, Belarus
51 m²
€ 8,111
For sale & nbsp; house & nbsp; d. Meat & nbsp; Molodechno district. Heating is furnace, wate…

