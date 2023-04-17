Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Masty District, Belarus

Lunnienski sielski Saviet
7
Masty
5
Pieskauski sielski Saviet
4
Kurylavicki sielski Saviet
1
17 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Masty, Belarus
2 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 20,939
Excellent spacious apartment for sale in Mosty. Located on the fifth floor of a five-story b…
Housein Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 36,415
On sale House with a separate bathhouse on the banks of the Neman River. Location: Grodno re…
Housein Vialikaja Rahoznica, Belarus
House
Vialikaja Rahoznica, Belarus
114 m²
€ 10,924
In a wonderful place, not far from the natural lake protected by the state, a residential bu…
4 room housein Vialikaja Rahoznica, Belarus
4 room house
Vialikaja Rahoznica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,924
In a wonderful place, not far from the natural lake protected by the state, a residential bu…
2 room housein Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,415
On sale House with a separate bathhouse on the banks of the Neman River. Location: Grodno re…
Housein Masty, Belarus
House
Masty, Belarus
116 m²
€ 32,773
Residential building for sale in the city of Mosty, Grodno region. Quiet district center, di…
Housein Masty, Belarus
House
Masty, Belarus
116 m²
€ 32,773
Residential building for sale in the city of Mosty, Grodno region. Quiet district center, di…
Housein Strubnica, Belarus
House
Strubnica, Belarus
115 m²
€ 52,801
3 room housein Strubnica, Belarus
3 room house
Strubnica, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 1
€ 52,801
Housein Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 32,773
Location: Republic of Belarus, Grodno region, Mostovsky district, Lunnensky village council,…
3 room housein Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² Number of floors 2
€ 32,773
Location: Republic of Belarus, Grodno region, Mostovsky district, Lunnensky village council,…
Housein Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 33,684
A beautiful house with a large plot and additional buildings is sold. 25-acre plot, with the…
2 room housein Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 48 m² Number of floors 1
€ 57,353
The plot of land is located in a picturesque place of the extreme near the forest on the ban…
3 room apartmentin Masty, Belarus
3 room apartment
Masty, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 17,024
Housein Kurylavicy, Belarus
House
Kurylavicy, Belarus
57 m²
€ 3,459
For sale a residential village house in ag.Kurylovichi, Mostovsky district.& nbsp ; There ar…
Housein Masty, Belarus
House
Masty, Belarus
230 m²
€ 10,651
Selling a house, g. Bridges, Rakovskoe for example.338 km from MKADO is a very beautiful and…
Housein Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lunnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
87 m²
€ 26,401
I will sell the house, the village of Shcherbovichi, Mostovsky district - a cipher, the inte…

Properties features in Masty District, Belarus

