Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Maladzyechna
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
163 m²
€ 83,810
Cottage for housing in a picturesque place of the city! Address: Molodechno, st. Krasnenskay…
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
200 m²
€ 62,182
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
136 m²
€ 60,289
An incredibly spacious cottage for sale, completely ready for living, ideal for a large fami…
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
264 m²
€ 216,284
& nbsp; A cozy, large cottage is being sold in the best place in. Well done!& nbsp ; Well do…

Properties features in Maladzyechna, Belarus

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir