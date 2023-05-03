Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

12 properties total found
House in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
House
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
116 m²
€ 80,829
Residential building in Brest district. 1st floor. Total SNB - 116.3 sq.m. 4 rooms, ceiling …
2 room apartment in Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 18,164
Lot 6881. For sale one bedroom apartment in the village. New Skiers on the 1st floor of a tw…
House in Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
17 m²
€ 5,358
House in Jackavicy, Belarus
House
Jackavicy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 15,439
House in Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 11,352
House in Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 13,532
House in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
House
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
101 m²
€ 56,762
House in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
House
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
100 m²
€ 59,032
House in Jackavicy, Belarus
House
Jackavicy, Belarus
46 m²
€ 14,804
Lot 5833. On sale is a cozy residential building in the village in the direction of the High…
House in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
House
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
163 m²
€ 45,410
Lot 3625. Modern house in the village. New Flies of the Brest region. The house is block, in…
House in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
House
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
196 m²
€ 118,065
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Vysokovsky direction 182942Zhiloy hous…
House in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
House
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
140 m²
€ 65,390
Sale of a residential building in Brest district, Vysokovskoye direction 161669СРОЧНО!!! Hou…

