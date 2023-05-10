Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Pruzhany District
  5. Linauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Linauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Linova, Belarus
3 room apartment
Linova, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 16,872

Properties features in Linauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
