Residential properties for sale in Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
Housein Lieninski, Belarus
House
Lieninski, Belarus
49 m²
€ 17,843
Residential building for sale in ag. Leninsky.   The 1960 single-level wooden house is …
1 room apartmentin Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 9,104
1-room apartment, Bug sanatorium, 1979, 3/5 brick, 33.9 / 33.9 / 19.3 / 6.9, separate bathro…
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 36,415
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 36,296
Housein Lieninski, Belarus
House
Lieninski, Belarus
66 m²
€ 17,843
2 room apartmentin Lieninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lieninski, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 15,476
Lot 6260. For sale there is a residential building located in the village of the Zhabinkovsk…
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
127 m²
€ 63,726
House for cleaning in Zhabinkovsky district. 2020 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 181.…

Properties features in Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

