Houses for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 properties total found
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 26,030
Duplex country house! Address: ST Spectrum 2001 ➜ Comfortable cottage 13 kilometers f…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 15,852
A solid cozy cottage for sale in ST "Phizik". 19 km MKAD. Excellent transport links with Min…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 18,014
For sale is in a picturesque place near Minsk. Convenient access road ( asphalt to partnersh…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 15,222
For sale two-level house for living! Address: ST Aist ⁇ 知About your future site: - The si…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
190 m²
€ 71,155
House on a large plot near the Minsk Sea! Address: d. Labenshchina ⁇ 知 About your future …
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 17,924
The 2-level country house in the Aiste Art is 17 km from Minsk, the Molodechno direction is …
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 12,159
Cozy cottage in the village of Romashka Solomorechenskaya. Minsk region, Myadel direction, 1…
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€ 130,601
For sale cottage at the cultural and historical complex Line Stalin, ah. Loshany, 17 km from…
Cottage
Lasany, Belarus
262 m²
€ 40,441
Box under the roof. The house is in the process of commissioning. Box in level 3 ( cap + lev…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 32,425
Sale of the house in the village. Shimkovo. Compact house in 3 levels with an ar…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 21,977
SALE COVERING in a gardening partnership « Light Ponds » Minsk region 25 km from MKAD. The h…
House
Lasany, Belarus
251 m²
€ 198,154
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 16,213
The cottage is for sale in the Aist gardening partnership, next to the Stalin Line. The hous…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
Price on request
House for sale 25 km from Minsk. Good location of the house, 25 km from MKAD in the Myadel d…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 40,081
URGENT!!! A STYL, MODERN NEW HOME WITH A FIVE LOCAL LOCK WITH MINSK!!! Distance to Minsk 14…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 34,227
URGENT!!! A GOOD WELCOME TO THE MEATEL MANAGEMENT!!! The distance from MKAD is 14 km . The …
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 15,312
ST « Romashka Solomonarechenskaya » is located 18 km from MKAD in the Myadel direction, near…
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
€ 373,790
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
Cottage
Brauki, Belarus
178 m²
€ 103,580
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 19,815
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 70,254
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 5,855
For sale 1/4 share in the house with the land. The house is located in Minsk district, 17 k…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 15,762
For sale cottage in s / t & laquo; Aist & raquo ;, next to the Stalin Line, Molodechno direc…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 89,980
House
Brauki, Belarus
324 m²
€ 315,244
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 67,552
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 144,112
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 22,427
Excellent & nbsp for sale; cottage in ST "Clean Ponds" (Loshansky & nbsp; & nbsp; s / s). Mo…
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 58,095
For sale a new modern cottage in the village of Dinarovichi, Molodechno direction, Minsk reg…
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 14,411
House (Dacha) in the village of Brovka, a plot of 9.24 acres, Loshansky s / s, Minsk distric…
