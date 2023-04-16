Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Lasanski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
32 properties total found
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 26,030
Duplex country house! Address: ST Spectrum 2001   ➜ Comfortable cottage 13 kilometers f…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 15,852
A solid cozy cottage for sale in ST "Phizik". 19 km MKAD. Excellent transport links with Min…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 18,014
For sale is in a picturesque place near Minsk. Convenient access road ( asphalt to partnersh…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 15,222
For sale two-level house for living! Address: ST Aist ⁇ 知About your future site: - The si…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
190 m²
€ 71,155
House on a large plot near the Minsk Sea! Address: d. Labenshchina ⁇ 知 About your future …
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 17,924
The 2-level country house in the Aiste Art is 17 km from Minsk, the Molodechno direction is …
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 12,159
Cozy cottage in the village of Romashka Solomorechenskaya. Minsk region, Myadel direction, 1…
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
112 m²
€ 130,601
For sale cottage at the cultural and historical complex Line Stalin, ah. Loshany, 17 km from…
Cottagein Lasany, Belarus
Cottage
Lasany, Belarus
262 m²
€ 40,441
Box under the roof. The house is in the process of commissioning. Box in level 3 ( cap + lev…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 32,425
Sale of the house in the village. Shimkovo.   Compact house in 3 levels with an ar…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 21,977
SALE COVERING in a gardening partnership « Light Ponds » Minsk region 25 km from MKAD. The h…
Housein Lasany, Belarus
House
Lasany, Belarus
251 m²
€ 198,154
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 16,213
The cottage is for sale in the Aist gardening partnership, next to the Stalin Line. The hous…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
Price on request
House for sale 25 km from Minsk. Good location of the house, 25 km from MKAD in the Myadel d…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
40 m²
€ 40,081
URGENT!!! A STYL, MODERN NEW HOME WITH A FIVE LOCAL LOCK WITH MINSK!!! Distance to Minsk 14…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
€ 34,227
URGENT!!! A GOOD WELCOME TO THE MEATEL MANAGEMENT!!! The distance from MKAD is 14 km . The …
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 15,312
ST « Romashka Solomonarechenskaya » is located 18 km from MKAD in the Myadel direction, near…
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
391 m²
€ 373,790
For sale excellent house in a picturesque place. 12 km. from MKAD. Near the forest, pond. 10…
Cottagein Brauki, Belarus
Cottage
Brauki, Belarus
178 m²
€ 103,580
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 19,815
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 70,254
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 5,855
For sale 1/4 share in the house with the land. The house is located in Minsk district, 17 k…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 15,762
For sale cottage in s / t & laquo; Aist & raquo ;, next to the Stalin Line, Molodechno direc…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
175 m²
€ 89,980
Housein Brauki, Belarus
House
Brauki, Belarus
324 m²
€ 315,244
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 67,552
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 144,112
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 22,427
Excellent & nbsp for sale; cottage in ST "Clean Ponds" (Loshansky & nbsp; & nbsp; s / s). Mo…
Cottagein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 58,095
For sale a new modern cottage in the village of Dinarovichi, Molodechno direction, Minsk reg…
Housein Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 14,411
House (Dacha) in the village of Brovka, a plot of 9.24 acres, Loshansky s / s, Minsk distric…

Properties features in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir