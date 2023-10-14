Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Lanskiy selskiy Sovet

Residential properties for sale in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

1 property total found
House with garden in Leonovichi, Belarus
House with garden
Leonovichi, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Residential house for sale in Nesvizhsky district, d. Leonovichi For sale residential house …
€5,422

Properties features in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir