Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Kryulianski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Kryuliany, Belarus
House
Kryuliany, Belarus
54 m²
€ 9,567
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale a country house in the…
Housein Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 9,112

Properties features in Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir