  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Salihorsk District
  5. Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Cottage in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,052
Spacious house, fully prepared for living, with a bathhouse and garage in a beautiful place.…
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
59 m²
€ 4,055
Sale of the house in the village. Prussians on the Slutsk Highway. Address: d. Prussies, st.…
Cottage in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 47,763
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 21,178
House for sale in d. Prussians of the Soligorsk district, the distance from Soligorsk is 15 …
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 9,913
House-release for sale with a large land plot in the village of Bolotchitsa, Soligorsk distr…
House in Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 14,419
Sale of a residential building near Soligorska. National team house, surrounded by brick. Ro…

