  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
Cottagein Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
318 m²
€ 149,295
An elite three-level cottage near the Mukhavets river in Kobrin is offered for sale. Externa…
Cottagein Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
134 m²
€ 44,336
Incomplete construction of a two-story attic type house for sale in the area of Druzhba Stre…
Cottagein Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
297 m²
€ 76,910
A two-story house for sale. House 1994 built of spacious rooms and lots of natural light. To…
Cottagein Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
118 m²
€ 45,241
For sale a two-story cottage on Dobrolyubov St. & nbsp; House built in 1986, has two entranc…
Cottagein Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
175 m²
€ 99,530
A wonderful two-level cottage on Krasnogvardeiskaya St. is offered for sale. This beautiful …

