  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Klinocki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus

10 properties total found
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 20,847
The Mogilev direction is for sale, 32 km from Minsk. 7 km from Smilovichi, S.t. Lesnoe. Plot…
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 9,104
Wooden house built in 1945 in a picturesque place. To the village from MKAD 50 km along the …
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 49,979
House for sale in the village of Kukolevka, near Minsk Address: d. Kukolevka, st. Central ⁇…
Housein Klinok, Belarus
House
Klinok, Belarus
76 m²
€ 25,399
➜ Comfortable house in the Chervensky district among nature in the village of Klinok.  …
Cottagein Turec, Belarus
Cottage
Turec, Belarus
122 m²
€ 86,485
Cottagein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 132,004
A comfortable cottage for sale in the village. Ubel ( 40 km from MKAD )! We offer to purchas…
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 132,004
A comfortable cottage for sale in the village. Ubel ( 40 km from MKAD )! We offer to purchas…
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 45,509
A large well-kept area with a cottage near the forest is for sale. I bought and ennobled for…
Housein Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Klinocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
94 m²
€ 32,773
House in the village near the forest (non-size) 2 levels, walls - block, roof - metal tiles,…
Cottagein Turec, Belarus
Cottage
Turec, Belarus
204 m²
€ 77,381
For sale cottage in Chervensky & nbsp; district ! Chervensky district, Klinoksky s / s, d. …

