Residential properties for sale in Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

11 properties total found
Housein Kliejniki, Belarus
House
Kliejniki, Belarus
306 m²
€ 93,768
Lot 7045. What thoughts do you have when you read in the description to the house that he « …
Housein Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 22,668
Lot 6855. For sale a 1991 gala house built in a gardening partnership behind Kleinik, 5 km f…
Housein Kliejniki, Belarus
House
Kliejniki, Belarus
€ 28,221
Housein Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 57,353
¡We work for the owner! When buying this item, you do not pay the agency a commission! We se…
Housein Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
192 m²
€ 77,381
Housein Kliejniki, Belarus
House
Kliejniki, Belarus
202 m²
€ 34,594
Housein Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 41,877
Housein Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 41,877
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission!Mansard t…
Housein Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
110 m²
€ 57,353
Sale of a residential building in the Brest district, Kleinikovsky direction 193279Zhiloy ho…
Housein Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 15,021
Sell the cottage, Kleinikovsky s/s, Brest district 2 level, walls - wood, covered with brick…
Housein Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
110 m²
€ 57,353
I will For Sale to the house and of of Shumaki and the Brest district and Brest e.g. and 361…

