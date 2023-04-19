Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 14,123
Lot 7024. On sale is a residential cozy house in an agricultural town near the city of Kobri…
Housein Kisialioucy, Belarus
House
Kisialioucy, Belarus
202 m²
€ 109,338
Residential building for clean decoration in the Kobrin district. 2017 year.p. 1st floor, at…
Housein Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
119 m²
€ 54,578
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Kiselevetsky s/s 192344Zhila house…

