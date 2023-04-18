Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Kamienski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 16,019
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Zakalyuzhye. 武 Warm brick house for love…
Housein Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
137 m²
€ 22,884
Great location of the house. 5 kilometers from the Memorial complex « Khatyn ». Near the for…
Housein Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 7,597

Properties features in Kamienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir