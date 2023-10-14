Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Kadzinski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 350 m²
For sale cottage in the village of Lubuzh. Total area of 350 square meters, residential 140 …
€56,124
3 room apartment in Kadzina, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kadzina, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/3
€25,208

