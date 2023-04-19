Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Pastavy District
  5. Jnkauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 24,715
House for a relaxing holiday on the picturesque shore of Lake Dolzh. Everything is new in th…
Cottagein Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Jnkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
305 m²
€ 109,843
Cottage on the Vilnius-Polotsk highway, with large parking, for a restaurant and hotel compl…

