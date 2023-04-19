Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Slutsk District
  5. Isiernski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Isiernski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Housein Vialikaja Sliva, Belarus
House
Vialikaja Sliva, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,656
Sale of a residential building in the village. The Great Plum, 12 km from Slutsk, with all i…
2 room apartmentin Isiernski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Isiernski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 14,578
Cozy 2-room apartment in ST Potassium! Address: d. Small Bykov, st. Art. Potassium-3 ➜ Comfo…

