  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Hrabauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Housein Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,929
For sale a country house in ST "Raduga", Grabovsky s / council, Chernihiv direction, 28 km f…
Housein Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 8,238
We are looking for a mistress for a good cottage! Beautiful, well-groomed, there is where to…
Housein Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
23 m²
€ 6,865

