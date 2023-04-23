Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Homel Region, Belarus

Barscouski sielski Saviet
2
Ciarenicki sielski Saviet
2
Zhytkavichy
2
Ziabrauski sielski Saviet
2
Akciabrski sielski Saviet
1
Ciaruchski sielski Saviet
1
cyrkavicki sielski Saviet
1
Dolgolesskiy selskiy Sovet
1
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
141 property total found
House in Rudnemarimonovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Rudnemarimonovskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 28,387
House in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 21,178
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
€ 31,541
Cottage in Homel, Belarus
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
262 m²
€ 162,213
House in Raduzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Raduzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 10,814
House in Dolgolesskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Dolgolesskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 16,221
Townhouse in Homel, Belarus
Townhouse
Homel, Belarus
91 m²
€ 85,613
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
97 m²
€ 24,332
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
Price on request
A lonely house is urgently looking for a caring owner! Located in a quiet cozy corner of the…
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …
House in Zmurauka, Belarus
House
Zmurauka, Belarus
116 m²
€ 27,036
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
138 m²
€ 46,862
For sale a residential log house.  House with gas heating, centralized water supply. PV…
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
61 m²
€ 14,870
House is standing outside the city, Often a lot is melting, But they think that luck, Who ha…
House in Bronnaje, Belarus
House
Bronnaje, Belarus
96 m²
€ 20,727
We offer for sale a one-story residential building located on the street. Mira to the bottom…
House in Zhytkavichy, Belarus
House
Zhytkavichy, Belarus
100 m²
€ 17,123
For sale one-story residential building from the 1983 beam built, with a total area of 99.66…
House in Pierarost, Belarus
House
Pierarost, Belarus
42 m²
€ 5,407
For sale a residential brick house, in an environmentally friendly agricultural town of Pere…
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
86 m²
€ 36,047
The house is located in a quiet, cozy, comfortable place in the city of Gomel. Transport sto…
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
62 m²
€ 26,945
Residential building for sale in. Gomel, Dr. Sverdlovsky 3rd. House - wooden log house 1977 …
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
71 m²
€ 47,763
One-apartment one-story residential building for sale in Novobelitsk district of Gomel, ul. …
House in Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciareskavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 28,387
In ST, a house with a land plot is sold 6 kilometers from Crystal. Strong two-story house ma…
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
173 m²
€ 67,589
 A solid residential building of 173 m2 in Zheleznodorozhny district. Gomel. mn. Prudok…
House in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 2,884
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 18,024
House for sale in a suburb of Gomel in the village of Uza. It is within walking distance of …
Cottage in Mazyr, Belarus
Cottage
Mazyr, Belarus
404 m²
€ 148,696
Cottage located at Gomel region, Mozyr district, g. Mozyr, st. Nelidova d. 42 Total area SNB…
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
74 m²
€ 45,059
Cottage in Homel, Belarus
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
229 m²
€ 99,130
A modern cottage in the village of Victory. Construction: 2009-2014. Foundation: block of bl…
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
164 m²
€ 121,660
For sale is a modern house of 163.6 m2 of total area in an environmentally friendly area of …
House in Homel, Belarus
House
Homel, Belarus
99 m²
€ 29,739
House for sale in Novobelitsk district with a total area of 99 m2. The house has replaced wi…
House in Ciarenicy, Belarus
House
Ciarenicy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 24,332
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
House in Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Babovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
62 m²
€ 13,968
An incomplete canned structure for sale in the nearest suburb of the city. Gomel Ready-made …

Properties features in Homel Region, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir